Horror Book Bundle Sweepstakes!

Start spooky season off right with ten scary reads that will keep you up at night! Our October Horror Book Bundle includes Tinfoil Butterfly by Rachel Eve Moulton, The Boatman’s Daughter by Andy Davidson, Five Midnights by Ann Dávila Cardinal, In The Woods by Carrie Jones and Steven E. Wedel, Sabbath by Nick Mamatas, The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht, The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher, Wounds by Nathan Ballingrud, and Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories edited by Ellen Datlow.