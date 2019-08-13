Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Tina Connolly
Read Tina Connolly’s “The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections”
The Last Banquet of Temporal Confections
A young food taster to the Traitor King must make a difficult choice in this story of pastries, magic, and revenge.
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
Necessary Whimsy: Vampire Bunnies and Other Weird-But-Fun Halloween Reads
This Morning in Publishing: November 14, 2016
Five Books About…
Five Modern Books with Bad-Ass Fairies
That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda’s One Hundredth Birthday Party
Humor, Young Adult || “That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda's One Hundredth Birthday Party” is a seriously funny story set in the world of Seriously Wicked, a young adult fantasy novel by the acclaimed author of Ironskin. Get ready to embrace your angsty inner witch at a pool party teeming with krakens, hexes, and cursed banana bread.
Seriously Wicked Sweepstakes!
Rocket Talk: A Tor.com Podcast
Rocket Talk Episode 37: Tina Connolly and Brad Beaulieu
Silverblind Sweepstakes!
Silverblind (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Dorie Rochart has been hiding her fey side for a long time. Now, finished with University, she plans to study magical creatures and plants in the wild, bringing long-forgotten cures to those in need. But when no one will hire a girl to fight basilisks, she releases her shape-changing fey powers—to disguise herself as a boy.