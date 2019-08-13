Tor.com

Tina Connolly

That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda’s One Hundredth Birthday Party

Wed Aug 26, 2015 9:00am
Edited by: Melissa Frain
"That Seriously Obnoxious Time I Was Stuck at Witch Rimelda's One Hundredth Birthday Party" is a seriously funny story set in the world of Seriously Wicked, a young adult fantasy novel by the acclaimed author of Ironskin. Get ready to embrace your angsty inner witch at a pool party teeming with krakens, hexes, and cursed banana bread.

Silverblind (Excerpt)

Thu Sep 11, 2014 4:00pm
Dorie Rochart has been hiding her fey side for a long time. Now, finished with University, she plans to study magical creatures and plants in the wild, bringing long-forgotten cures to those in need. But when no one will hire a girl to fight basilisks, she releases her shape-changing fey powers—to disguise herself as a boy.

