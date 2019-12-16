Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
time paradoxes
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket New Trailer for Pixar Film Onward Brings Your Dad Back For One Last Talk 1 hour ago
- Liz Bourke Sleeps With Monsters: Compelling Queer Teenage Girl Protagonists 3 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Docile Sweepstakes 3 hours ago
- Tyler Dean Lyra Earns a New Nickname in His Dark Materials, “The Fight to the Death” 4 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapter 78 and a Note From Thurvishar 5 hours ago
- K.M. Szpara Read Chapters One and Two of Docile by K. M. Szpara 5 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin I Made Binders Full of Star Wars Stuff as a Teen, While the Prequels Were Coming Out. I Just Found Them. 7 hours ago
New in Series
- Sleeps With Monsters: Compelling Queer Teenage Girl Protagonists
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapter 78 and a Note From Thurvishar
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 15)
- “His name is Captain Sparklefingers!” — Shazam!
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 3: Weaponless in the Wilderness
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Eight
- The Self-Renovating Haunted House: Madeline Yale Wynne’s “The Little Room”
Recent Comments
- kilotango on I Made Binders Full of Star Wars Stuff as a Teen, While the Prequels Were Coming Out. I Just Found Them. 6 mins ago
- gadget on Reading The Wheel of Time: The True Weapons of the Dark One in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 15) 23 mins ago
- spoonfan on “His name is Captain Sparklefingers!” — Shazam! 32 mins ago
- Paul Granahan on Predators, Prey, Honor: Linguistic Worldbuilding in C.J. Cherryh’s Hunter of Worlds 1 hour ago
- Sunspear on There Will Be a Next Thing: The Expanse, “Oppressor” and “Displacement” 1 hour ago
- julia062 on I Made Binders Full of Star Wars Stuff as a Teen, While the Prequels Were Coming Out. I Just Found Them. 1 hour ago
- kkozoriz on “His name is Captain Sparklefingers!” — Shazam! 1 hour ago
- ErisianSaint on “His name is Captain Sparklefingers!” — Shazam! 2 hours ago
- Annosk on The Cult of The Witcher: Slavic Fantasy Finally Gets Its Due 2 hours ago
- r0bert on Reading The Wheel of Time: The True Weapons of the Dark One in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 15) 2 hours ago