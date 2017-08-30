Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Tim Seeley

The Occultist (Excerpt)

Mon Nov 22, 2010 10:09am
Favorite This
, || When a mysterious book of powerful spells binds itself to him, the fact that Rob's life has been falling apart doesn't seem like such a big deal. What do his girlfriend leaving him or his mountain of debt matter when mystics and demons are overrunning the town in search of the book—and him? To survive, Rob must learn to control the book's unpredictable magic, while his life slips even further out of control.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.