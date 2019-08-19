Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Mira Grant’s Murderous Mermaids Science Thriller Rolling in the Deep Optioned for Film
A Noir Superhero Thriller: Zero Sum Game by S.L. Huang
Rewrite the Book: Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand
Read an Excerpt from Deborah Harkness’ A Discovery of Witches
Book 1 of the All Souls trilogy. A richly inventive novel about a centuries-old vampire, a spellbound witch, and the mysterious manuscript that draws them together.
Watch the First Teaser for the TV Adaptation of Thriller Podcast Homecoming
Molly Returns in Tade Thompson’s The Survival of Molly Southbourne
Head On
Set in the world of LOCK IN. Hilketa is a frenetic and violent pastime where players attack each other with swords and hammers. The players are “threeps,” robot-like bodies controlled by people with Haden’s Syndrome, so anything goes. No one gets hurt... until a star athlete drops dead on the playing field.
Revealing Richard K. Morgan’s Thin Air
Science Fiction, Thriller || An atmospheric tale of corruption and abduction set on Mars.
The Unseen World of An Unkindness of Magicians by Kat Howard
The Laundry Files Pits Computational Demonologists Against Nihilism
Twelve Days
Paranormal, Thriller || Around the world, leaders and notorious criminals alike are mysteriously dying. A terrorist group promises a series of deaths within two months. And against the backdrop of the apocalypse, the lives of a small shattered family and a broken soldier are transformed in the bustling city of Atlanta.
Nothing Left to Lose
Thriller || Book 6 in the John Cleaver series. "My name is John Cleaver, and I hunt monsters. I used to do it alone, and then for a while I did it with a team of government specialists, and then the monsters found us and killed almost everyone, and now I hunt them alone again."
Tor.com Acquires the Third Centenal Cycle Novel from Malka Older
The Clairvoyants
Thriller || On the family homestead by the sea where she grew up, Martha Mary saw ghosts. As a young woman, she hopes to distance herself from those spirits by escaping to an inland college town.