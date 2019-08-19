Tor.com

Head On

Tue Mar 13, 2018 10:00am
Set in the world of LOCK IN. Hilketa is a frenetic and violent pastime where players attack each other with swords and hammers. The players are “threeps,” robot-like bodies controlled by people with Haden’s Syndrome, so anything goes. No one gets hurt... until a star athlete drops dead on the playing field.

Twelve Days

Wed Jun 7, 2017 4:00pm
, || Around the world, leaders and notorious criminals alike are mysteriously dying. A terrorist group promises a series of deaths within two months. And against the backdrop of the apocalypse, the lives of a small shattered family and a broken soldier are transformed in the bustling city of Atlanta.

Nothing Left to Lose

Wed May 3, 2017 4:00pm
|| Book 6 in the John Cleaver series. "My name is John Cleaver, and I hunt monsters. I used to do it alone, and then for a while I did it with a team of government specialists, and then the monsters found us and killed almost everyone, and now I hunt them alone again."

The Clairvoyants

Fri Feb 3, 2017 2:00pm
|| On the family homestead by the sea where she grew up, Martha Mary saw ghosts. As a young woman, she hopes to distance herself from those spirits by escaping to an inland college town.

