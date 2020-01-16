Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Thomas Scortia
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket “Hell’s Under New Management” in the Trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 1 min ago
- James Davis Nicoll 5 Thrilling Tales of Deadly Nuclear Reactors 14 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket HBO Max Announces Animated Aquaman Series, Plus Updates on Green Lantern 1 hour ago
- Alan Brown The Future’s Right Around the Corner: Mindkiller by Spider Robinson 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Thanks to Netflix’s The Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski’s Original Series Is Getting a Huge Reprint 2 hours ago
- Alex Brown The Iron Will of Genie Lo by F.C. Yee Hits Hard and Fast 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Snowpiercer Gets Spring Premiere Date and New Teaser 2 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Eleven
- Lovecraftian Reread: A. C. Wise’s “Venice Burning”
- A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia
- Sleeps With Monsters: K.A. Doore Answers Seven Questions
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 79 and 80
- Isn’t It Necromantic? — Introducing the Gideon the Ninth Reread
- “I’m going to help my family” — X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on Liu Cixin’s The Wandering Earth Is Now a Striking SF Film on Netflix 1 min ago
- James Davis Nicoll on 5 Thrilling Tales of Deadly Nuclear Reactors 1 min ago
- princessroxana on 5 Thrilling Tales of Deadly Nuclear Reactors 5 mins ago
- vinsentient on The Iron Will of Genie Lo by F.C. Yee Hits Hard and Fast 7 mins ago
- Thomas on 5 Thrilling Tales of Deadly Nuclear Reactors 10 mins ago
- Jenny Islander on The Future’s Right Around the Corner: Mindkiller by Spider Robinson 24 mins ago
- wiredog on The Future’s Right Around the Corner: Mindkiller by Spider Robinson 32 mins ago
- Msb on Five Sword-Wielding Women in SFF 37 mins ago
- Gepeto on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Eleven 57 mins ago
- Sonofthunder on A Thousand Years Later — Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia 1 hour ago