We've teamed up with our friends across the pond at Hodderscape for a giveaway: We want to send you two copies of Thomas Olde Heuvelt's HEX—one the US edition from Tor Books, and one the UK edition from Hodder & Stoughton—and both are signed!
Dark Fantasy, Horror || Welcome to Black Spring, the seemingly picturesque Hudson Valley town haunted by the Black Rock Witch, a seventeenth century woman whose eyes and mouth are sewn shut. Everybody knows that her eyes may never be opened or the consequences will be too terrible to bear.