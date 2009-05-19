Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
A Grey Moon Over China (Excerpt)
Science Fiction || Eddie Torres and his army friends use quantum batteries, devices with limitless energy, to revive a long-abandoned space colonization effort. After several years of hardship and delay, the first ship is headed toward the huge torus, a machine that will shoot them away from the energy wars and overpopulation of Earth, toward a new home in the Holzstein system. Everyone is understandably anxious as they prepare for their final approach—they are the first living beings to go through the torus. Security chief Pham Nguyen has her own special way of dealing with the stress...