Thieves’ Quarry
Thieves’ Quarry (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Historical || Nothing like revolution has occurred yet, but the presence of a number of ships of His Majesty's Navy in Boston Harbor is creating fear and unrest among the colonials in Boston. And when a terrible tragedy befalls the entire crew of a British naval vessel, the circumstances are so unusual and shocking that Ethan Kaille, a thieftaker who uses his conjuring skills as well as his wits to fight wrongdoers, is summoned.