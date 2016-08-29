Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Thessaly

Necessity

Mon Jun 6, 2016 2:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| Book 3 in the Thessaly series. Forty years after Zeus moves the experimental Just City onto the distant planet, Plato, two things happen. Pytheas dies as a human, returning immediately as Apollo in his full glory. And there's suddenly a human ship in orbit around Plato—a ship from Earth.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.