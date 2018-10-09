Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Their Bright Ascendency
Read an Excerpt From The Phoenix Empress, Sequel to The Tiger’s Daughter
Fantasy || Book 2 in Their Bright Ascendency. Shefali is dying—and her wife is unaware of the coming tragedy. Shizuka is too busy trying to reunite a fractured empire and right the wrongs of her ancestors.
The Tiger’s Daughter: Chapter 4
Fantasy || The Hokkaran empire has conquered every land within their bold reach—but failed to notice a lurking darkness festering within the people. Now, their border walls begin to crumble, and villages fall to demons swarming out of the forests.
The Tiger’s Daughter: Chapter 3
Fantasy || The Hokkaran empire has conquered every land within their bold reach—but failed to notice a lurking darkness festering within the people. Now, their border walls begin to crumble, and villages fall to demons swarming out of the forests.
The Tiger’s Daughter: Chapter 2
Fantasy || The Hokkaran empire has conquered every land within their bold reach—but failed to notice a lurking darkness festering within the people. Now, their border walls begin to crumble, and villages fall to demons swarming out of the forests.
The Tiger’s Daughter: Chapter 1
Fantasy || The Hokkaran empire has conquered every land within their bold reach—but failed to notice a lurking darkness festering within the people. Now, their border walls begin to crumble, and villages fall to demons swarming out of the forests.