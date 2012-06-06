Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Witch of Duva: A Ravkan Folk Tale
Fantasy, Young Adult || There was a time when the woods near Duva ate girls…or so the story goes. But it's just possible that the danger may be a little bit closer to home. This story is a companion folk tale to Leigh Bardugo's debut novel, Shadow and Bone. See Leigh on the Fierce Reads Tour this month!