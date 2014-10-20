Tor.com

The Dark Tower: The Wind Through The Keyhole (Excerpt)

Mon Dec 19, 2011 10:00am
, || In King's own words: "What happened to Roland, Jake, Eddie, Susannah, and Oy between the time they leave the Emerald City (the end of Wizard and Glass) and the time we pick them up again, on the outskirts of Calla Bryn Sturgis (the beginning of Wolves of the Calla)? There was a storm, I decided...." The Wind Through The Keyhole takes place between books four and five in The Dark Tower series.

