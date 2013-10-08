Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The White Goddess
The White Goddess (Excerpt)
Non-Fiction || This labyrinthine and extraordinary book, first published more than sixty years ago, was the outcome of Robert Graves' vast reading and curious research into strange territories of folklore, mythology, religion, and magic. Erudite and impassioned, it is a scholar-poet's quest for the meaning of European myths, a polemic about the relations between man and woman, and also an intensely personal document in which Graves explored the sources of his own inspiration and, as he believed, all true poetry.