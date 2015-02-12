Tor.com

The Walk

Wed Nov 12, 2014 10:00am
“The Walk,” by Dennis Etchison, is a neat little horror story about the dog eat dog world of Hollywood in which a director and writer have very different ideas of how their collaboration should proceed.

