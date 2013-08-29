Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Vault of Heaven

The Unremembered (Excerpt)

Tue Apr 12, 2011 5:13pm
Favorite This
, || In The Unremembered, from Peter Orullian, rumors of threatened strife from ancient enemies reach the eastlands of Aeshau Vaalthe. They auger an onslaught of raids and destruction more severe than any since the legendary Convocation of Seats, a gathering unknown in the land for generations without number.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.