The Vagrant Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Peter Newman’s The Vagrant, available May 10th from Harper Voyager! The Vagrant is his name. He has no other. Years have passed since humanity’s destruction emerged from the Breach. Friendless and alone he walks across a desolate, war-torn landscape. As each day passes the world tumbles further into depravity, bent and twisted by the new order, corrupted by the Usurper, the enemy, and his infernal horde.