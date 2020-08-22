Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
the Thinker
Latest Posts
- Andrew Tejada First The Batman Trailer Showcases the Caped Crusader’s Wits and Fists 7 hours ago
- Andrew Tejada New Trailer For Justice League Snyder Cut Gives Fans More Of Cyborg and Flash 9 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Peter Capaldi Will Play The Thinker in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad 11 hours ago
- Andrew Tejada Cheetah Makes Her Entrance in New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer 14 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Here Are All of Book Your Summer Live!’s Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Events 2 days ago
- James Davis Nicoll Five SF Books That Would Make Great Musicals 2 days ago
- Chris Mooney Read an Excerpt From Chris Mooney’s Blood World 2 days ago
New in Series
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: Equal Rites, Part II
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Darkling”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Leonid N. Andreyev’s “Lazarus”
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: One Easy Way to Feel Better About the World
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread Chapters 37 and Epilogue
- The Wheel of Time and the Storytelling Problem in the Concept of a Binary
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapter Seven
Recent Comments
- Fernhunter on Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part III 10 mins ago
- Fernhunter on Five SF Books That Would Make Great Musicals 28 mins ago
- Fernhunter on Five SF Books That Would Make Great Musicals 29 mins ago
- Cassandra on An Argument for Friendship 2 hours ago
- karis on Books That Grab You 2 hours ago
- fresnel on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “The House of Quark” 2 hours ago
- Randell on Download Wallpapers for Brandon Sanderson’s The Way of Kings, Illustrated by Artist Michael Whelan 2 hours ago
- fresnel on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “The Hunted” 2 hours ago
- garreth on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: First Season Overview 2 hours ago
- Thierafhal on Star Trek The Original Series: “Obsession” 3 hours ago