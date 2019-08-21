Tor.com

The Tensorate Series

The Descent of Monsters

Wed Jul 25, 2018 1:00pm
|| Book 3 in the Tensorate series. An investigation into atrocities committed at a classified research facility threaten to expose secrets that the Protectorate will do anything to keep hidden...

The Red Threads of Fortune

Thu Aug 3, 2017 2:00pm
|| Fallen prophet, master of the elements, and daughter of the supreme Protector, Sanao Mokoya has abandoned the life that once bound her. Once her visions shaped the lives of citizens across the land, but no matter what tragedy Mokoya foresaw, she could never reshape the future.

