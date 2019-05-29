Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Stone in the Skull
Revealing Elizabeth Bear’s The Red-Stained Wings, Sequel to The Stone in the Skull
Sleeps With Monsters
Sleeps With Monsters: The Cold Blade’s Finger
The Stone in the Skull
Fantasy || Book 1 in The Lotus Kingdoms trilogy, set in the same world as the Eternal Sky trilogy. An automaton and a former royal guard carry an important message, and are walking into a dynastic war between the rulers of the shattered bits of a once great Empire.