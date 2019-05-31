Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Stars Now Unclaimed

The Universe After Series Sweepstakes!

Mon Apr 15, 2019 2:30pm
Favorite This
Drew Williams continues the Universe After series with A Chain Across the Dawn, an epic space opera chase across the galaxy with witty banter, fantastical planets, and a seemingly unbeatable foe. A Chain Across the Dawn is available May 7th from Tor Books—and we want to send you a copy, plus a copy of the first book in the series, The Stars Now Unclaimed!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.