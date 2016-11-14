The second book in Michael Livingston's Shards of Heaven series, The Gates of Hell, is available November 15th from Tor Books—and we want to send you a copy of it and a copy of the first book in the series!

Michael Livingston's The Shards of Heaven is out November 17th from Tor Books, and we want to send you a galley now! Julius Caesar is dead, assassinated on the senate floor, and the glory that is Rome has been torn in two. Octavian, Caesar's ambitious great-nephew and adopted son, vies with Marc Antony and Cleopatra for control of Caesar's legacy. As civil war rages from Rome to Alexandria, and vast armies and navies battle for supremacy, a secret conflict may shape the course of history.