Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Shards of Heaven

The Shards of Heaven Sweepstakes!

Wed Sep 16, 2015 2:30pm
Favorite This
Michael Livingston's The Shards of Heaven is out November 17th from Tor Books, and we want to send you a galley now! Julius Caesar is dead, assassinated on the senate floor, and the glory that is Rome has been torn in two. Octavian, Caesar's ambitious great-nephew and adopted son, vies with Marc Antony and Cleopatra for control of Caesar's legacy. As civil war rages from Rome to Alexandria, and vast armies and navies battle for supremacy, a secret conflict may shape the course of history.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.