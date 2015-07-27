Tor.com

The Shadow Hero

The Shadow Hero (Excerpt)

Wed Oct 16, 2013 11:30am
, || In the U.S. comics boom of the 1940s, a legend was born: the Green Turtle. He solved crimes and fought injustice just like the other comic book characters. But this mysterious masked crusader was hiding something more than your run-of-the-mill secret identity... The Green Turtle was the first Asian American super hero.

