The Wasteland Saga: The Road is a River (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Forty years after a devastating thermonuclear Armageddon, mankind has been reduced to salvaging the ruins of a broken world. The Wasteland Saga chronicles the struggle of the Old Man, his granddaughter, and a mysterious boy as they try to survive the savage lands of this new American Dark Age.