The Revolutions
All the Planets are But Rays: Victorian-era Magical Societies, Telepathy, and Interplanetary Space Travel
Sapere Aude: The Revolutions by Felix Gilman
The Revolutions (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Steampunk || In 1893, young journalist Arthur Shaw is at work in the British Museum Reading Room when the Great Storm hits London, wreaking unprecedented damage. In its aftermath, Arthur's newspaper closes, owing him money, and all his debts come due at once. His fiancé Josephine takes a job as a stenographer for some of the fashionable spiritualist and occult societies of fin de siècle London society. At one of her meetings, Arthur is given a job lead for what seems to be accounting work, but at a salary many times what any clerk could expect. The work is long and peculiar, as the workers spend all day performing unnerving calculations that make them hallucinate or even go mad, but the money is compelling...