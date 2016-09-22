Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Pressed Fairy Journal of Madeline Cottington Sweepstakes and Trailer!
We want to send you a copy of Brian and Wendy Froud's The Pressed Fairy Journal of Madeline Cottington, available September 27th from Abrams! Renowned artist/author duo Brian and Wendy Froud present, for the first time, the backstory of Cottington Hall and its intriguing inhabitants: the Cottington family and the faeries living among them.