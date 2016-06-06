Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Peripheral
Intersection: Here’s What Happens When You Read The Water Knife and The Peripheral At The Same Time
The Peripheral Sweepstakes!
The Peripheral by William Gibson is available in trade paperback from Berkley on October 6th, and we want to send you a copy! Flynne Fisher lives down a country road, in a rural near-future America where jobs are scarce, unless you count illegal drug manufacture, which she’s trying to avoid.