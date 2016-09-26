Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Pauper Prince and the Eucalyptus Jinn
The Pauper Prince and the Eucalyptus Jinn
Contemporary Fantasy, Fantasy || A fantasy novella about a disenchanted young Pakistani professor who grew up and lives in the United States, but is haunted by the magical, mystical tales his grandfather told him of a princess and a Jinn who lived in Lahore when the grandfather was a boy.