The Palencar Project
The Sigma Structure Symphony
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Gratitude for those who must die. A tribute from those who will not.
The Woman Who Shook the World-Tree
Science Fiction || Enjoy "The Woman Who Shook the World-Tree," by Michael Swanwick, a story inspired by an illustration from John Jude Palencar.
Thanatos Beach
Science Fiction || Thanatos Beach, an original science fiction story by James Morrow for The Palencar Project on Tor.com
Dormanna
New World Blues
Science Fiction || Please enjoy "New World Blues," by L. E. Modesitt, Jr., a story inspired by an illustration from John Jude Palencar.