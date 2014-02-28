Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Ophelia Prophecy

The Ophelia Prophecy (Excerpt)

Fri Feb 28, 2014 3:00pm
Favorite This
, || Asha and Pax—strangers and enemies—find themselves stranded together on the border of the last human city, neither with a memory of how they got there. Asha is an archivist working to preserve humanity's most valuable resource—information—viewed as the only means of resurrecting their society. Pax is Manti, his Scarab ship a menacing presence in the skies over Sanctuary, keeping the last dregs of humanity in check.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.