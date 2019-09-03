Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Nightjar

The Nightjar Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 12, 2019 2:30pm
Favorite This
The Nightjar by Deborah Hewitt is a stunning contemporary fantasy debut about another London, a magical world hidden behind the bustling modern city we know - and we want to send you a copy!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.