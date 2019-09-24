Tor.com

The Monster of Elendhaven

The Monster of Elendhaven Sweepstakes!

A ruined city, a monster that walks the earth, a tale of revenge. Jennifer Giesbrecht's The Monster of Elendhaven is a darkly compelling fantasy of revenge about murder, a monster, and the magician who loves both - and we want to send you a copy!

