Snag galleys of two of Tor.com Publishing's most exciting fall releases, Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir and The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Geisbrecht!

A ruined city, a monster that walks the earth, a tale of revenge. Jennifer Giesbrecht's The Monster of Elendhaven is a darkly compelling fantasy of revenge about murder, a monster, and the magician who loves both - and we want to send you a copy!