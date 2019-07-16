Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Making of Alien Sweepstakes!
Want to know the complete story of how Alien was made, featuring new interviews with Ridley Scott and other production crew, and including many rarely-seen photos and illustrations from the Fox archives? The Making of Alien is a beautifully made hardcover coffee table book celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of Alien - and we want to send you a copy!