Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Magic of Recluce

The Magic of Recluce (Excerpt)

Tue Jun 21, 2011 4:02pm
Favorite This
, || The Magic of Recluce is a carefully-plotted fantasy novel of character about the growth and education of a young magician. He is given the standard two options: permanent exile from Recluce or the dangergeld, a complex, rule-laden wanderjahr in the lands beyond Recluce with the aim of learning how the world works and what his place in it might be. Many do not survive. He chooses dangergeld.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.