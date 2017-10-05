Tor.com

The Litany of Earth

Innsmouth Legacy: “The Litany of Earth”

Mon Apr 24, 2017 2:00pm
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
The state took Aphra away from Innsmouth. They took her history, her home, her family, her god. They tried to take the sea. Now, years later, when she is just beginning to rebuild a life, an agent of that government intrudes on her life again, with an offer she wishes she could refuse. “The Litany of Earth” is a dark fantasy story inspired by the Lovecraft mythos.

The Litany of Earth

Wed May 14, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Carl Engle-Laird
