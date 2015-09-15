Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Life of the Mind

The Life of the Mind

Tue Jun 2, 2015 9:00am
4 Favorites [+]
|| A down-on-his-luck Colonial Union starship pilot finds himself pressed into serving a harsh master-in a mission against the CU. But his kidnappers may have underestimated his knowledge of the ship that they have, quite literally, bound him to piloting.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.