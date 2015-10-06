Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Last Witness
Midnight in Karachi Podcast
Midnight in Karachi Episode 31: K.J. Parker
The Last Witness Sweepstakes!
We have a chance for you to win a galley of K.J. Parker's The Last Witness, available on October 6th in ebook, paperback, and audio format from Tor.com Publishing! The Last Witness is a classic Parker tale, with a strong supporting case of princes, courtiers, merchants, academics, and generally unsavory people. Find out why you should be reading K.J. Parker from Jared Shurin and dive into this story of magic and memory with our excerpt!
The Last Witness
Fantasy || Transferring unwanted memories to my own mind is the only form of magic I've ever mastered. But now, I'm holding so many memories I'm not always sure which ones are actually mine, any more. Some of them are sensitive; all of them are private. And there are those who are willing to kill to access the secrets I'm trying to bury...