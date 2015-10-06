We have a chance for you to win a galley of K.J. Parker's The Last Witness, available on October 6th in ebook, paperback, and audio format from Tor.com Publishing! The Last Witness is a classic Parker tale, with a strong supporting case of princes, courtiers, merchants, academics, and generally unsavory people. Find out why you should be reading K.J. Parker from Jared Shurin and dive into this story of magic and memory with our excerpt!