Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Last Magician
Latest Posts
- Andrew Liptak The CW Gives Batwoman a Full Season 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jean-Luc’s New Admiral Uniform From Star Trek: Picard Means Flashbacks Are Coming 6 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Homestuck Is Officially Back…as Homestuck^2 7 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 8 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Here’s the Production Schedule and Episode Count for Stranger Things Season 4 8 hours ago
- Tor.com Announcing the 2019 Nommo Award Winners 8 hours ago
- Emily Asher-Perrin Celebrating Practical Magic, the Witchy Rom-Com About the Bonds Between Women 9 hours ago
New in Series
- “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- krad on “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 1 min ago
- Paladin Burke on “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 mins ago
- Paladin Burke on “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 18 mins ago
- BrendaA on “Whatever’s going on with you, I hope you figure it out” — Spider-Man: Homecoming 31 mins ago
- Felix on Freeform Has Cancelled Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger 41 mins ago
- Devin Smith on 30 Minutes Till Madness: Power and Male Derangement in The Wheel of Time 48 mins ago
- swampyankee on Five Books Where Criminals Save the Day 51 mins ago
- John C. Bunnell on The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 54 mins ago
- Ursula on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 1 hour ago
- CHip on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 1 hour ago