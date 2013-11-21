Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Language of Dying
The Language of Dying (Excerpt)
Fantasy, Magical Realism || Tonight is a special, terrible night. A woman sits at her father's bedside watching the clock tick away the last hours of his life. Her brothers and sisters—all broken, their bonds fragile—have been there for the past week, but now she is alone. And that's always when it comes. The clock ticks, the darkness beckons. If it comes at all.