Patrick Rothfuss's The Slow Regard of Silent Things is out in paperback this week from DAW—and we want to send you a copy, along with a trade paperback copy of both Wise Man's Fear and The Name of the Wind! Deep below the University, there is a dark place. Few people know of it: a broken web of ancient passageways and abandoned rooms. A young woman lives there, tucked among the sprawling tunnels of the Underthing, snug in the heart of this forgotten place.