Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Kingdom of Copper
Read a Chapter From S. A. Chakraborty’s The Kingdom of Copper
Book 2 in The Daevabad Trilogy. Even as Nahiri embraces her heritage and the power it holds, she knows she’s been trapped in a gilded cage, watched by a king who rules from the throne that once belonged to her family—and one misstep will doom her tribe...