The Kind Folk

Fri Jul 15, 2016 12:00pm
|| As a child, Luke's uncle Terence enchanted (and frightened) the lad with tales of the "Other"—eldritch beings, hedge folks, and other fables of Celtic myth. But how serious was Terence about the magic in his tales? Now an adult, Luke will have to confront forces that may be older than the world in order to save his unborn child.

