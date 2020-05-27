Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Judas Rose
Latest Posts
- Ann Dávila Cardinal The Roger Corman Tour of Puerto Rico: Watching Last Woman on Earth 7 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Deadlock” 8 hours ago
- Joe George Five Lessons from the Star Trek Mirror Universe That We Need Now More Than Ever 9 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Rumor Time: Disney+ Turning Kingdom Hearts Into a TV Show 9 hours ago
- Alan Brown Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: All Good Things Must Come to an End 10 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Henry Cavill Is Reportedly In Talks to Reprise His Role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe 10 hours ago
- Elyse Martin Balancing on the Hyphen: AAPI Identity & Nationalism in Naomi Novik’s Temeraire series 11 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Deadlock”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Amanda Downum’s “The Tenderness of Jackals”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Spending Time With Physicians and Dragons
- Embrace Uncertainty: The Joy of Making a Giant Mess
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 31)
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 31 and 32
- 5 SFF Books for the Goth in Your Life
Recent Comments
- Dreaded Rear Admiral on Definitively Ranking Every MST3K Short 17 mins ago
- Bill Milligan on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Threshold” 23 mins ago
- Mr. Magc on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Deadlock” 27 mins ago
- Evelina on Dragons of the Prime: Jo Walton on Writing Tooth and Claw 28 mins ago
- Erranty on A Guide to Condor Heroes: The Martial Arts Epic That Influenced All Your Faves 30 mins ago
- Mr. Magc on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Deadlock” 34 mins ago
- Lurklen on Four SF Stories That Are More Gilligan’s Island Than Lord of the Flies 37 mins ago
- Ed on Little Free Library 38 mins ago
- Jason B on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Chain of Command, Part II” 42 mins ago
- jwgrenie on Everything We Know About the Knight Radiant Orders 56 mins ago