The Jewel and her Lapidary

The Jewel and Her Lapidary Audio Excerpt

Wed Jun 22, 2016 1:00pm
|| Listen to an audio excerpt from Fran Wilde's THE JEWEL AND HER LAPIDARY. The Jeweled Court has been betrayed. As screaming raiders sweep down from the mountains, and Lapidary servants shatter under the pressure, the last princess of the Valley will have to summon up a strength she’s never known. Read by Mahvesh Murad.

The Jewel and Her Lapidary

Wed Apr 27, 2016 3:00pm
|| The kingdom in the Valley has long sheltered under the protection of its Jewels and Lapidaries, the people bound to singing gemstones with the power to reshape hills, move rivers, and warp minds. That power has kept the peace and tranquility, and the kingdom has flourished. Jewel Lin and her Lapidary Sima may be the last to enjoy that peace...

The Jewel and Her Lapidary Sweepstakes!

Fri Apr 15, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you a galley copy of Fran Wilde’s The Jewel and Her Lapidary, available May 3rd from Tor.com Publishing! The kingdom in the Valley has long sheltered under the protection of its Jewels and Lapidaries, the people bound to singing gemstones with the power to reshape hills, move rivers, and warp minds. That power has kept the peace and tranquility, and the kingdom has flourished. Jewel Lin and her Lapidary Sima may be the last to enjoy that peace.

