Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Human Division
New Beginnings: The Human Division by John Scalzi
John Scalzi’s The End of All Things Sweepstakes!
We have five copies of John Scalzi’s The End of All Things, out in hardcover and compiled ebook today from Tor Books, and we want to give them to you! Check out excerpts from each installment of The End of All Things and find more news on the book here.
Read Excerpts from John Scalzi’s The End of All Things!
To Stand or Fall
Science Fiction || Back on Earth, the beginning and end of all things. The nations of humanity's home planet have parted ways with the starfaring Colonial Union, the human interstellar empire originally established to keep the home planet free. The Union needs to regain Earth's trust. The alien races of the Conclave have their own hard choices to face. All of these threads culminate in this, Part Four of the four parts of The End of All Things, John Scalzi's conclusion to the Old Man's War tale that began with The Human Division.
The Old Man’s War Universe Sweepstakes!
The Old Man's War Universe Sweepstakes!
This Hollow Union
Science Fiction || Desperate times call for desperate measures. And for the multi-species Conclave, desperate times have arrived. Faced with the prospect of major planets and species leaving the alliance, the Conclave's leadership has just a few cards left to play...to unpredictable effect. Part Two of the four parts of The End of All Things, John Scalzi's conclusion to the Old Man's War tale that began with The Human Division.
The Life of the Mind
Science Fiction || A down-on-his-luck Colonial Union starship pilot finds himself pressed into serving a harsh master-in a mission against the CU. But his kidnappers may have underestimated his knowledge of the ship that they have, quite literally, bound him to piloting.