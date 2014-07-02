Tor.com

The House of the Four Winds

The House of the Four Winds (Excerpt)

Wed Jul 2, 2014 4:00pm
, || The rulers of tiny, impoverished Swansgaard have twelve daughters and one son. While the prince's future is assured, his twelve sisters must find their own fortunes. Disguising herself as Clarence, a sailor, Princess Clarice intends to work her way to the New World. When the crew rebels, Clarice/Clarence, an expert with rapier and dagger, sides with the handsome navigator, Dominick, and kills the cruel captain.

