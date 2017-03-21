Tor.com

The House of Shattered Wings

Tue Aug 4, 2015 2:00pm
|| In the late twentieth century, the streets of Paris are lined with haunted ruins, the aftermath of a Great War between arcane powers. The Grand Magasins have been reduced to piles of debris, Notre-Dame is a burnt-out shell, and the Seine has turned black with ashes and rubble and the remnants of the spells that tore the city apart. But The Great Houses still vie for dominion over France’s once grand capital...

