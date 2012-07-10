Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

The Hollow City

The Hollow City (Excerpt)

Tue May 1, 2012 5:00pm
Favorite This
, || Michael Shipman is paranoid schizophrenic; he suffers from hallucinations, delusions, and complex fantasies of persecution and horror. That's bad enough. But what can he do if some of the monsters he sees turn out to be real? Who can you trust if you can't even trust yourself? The Hollow City is a mesmerizing journey into madness, where the greatest enemy of all is your own mind.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.