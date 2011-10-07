Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Greyfriar: Vampire Empire Book 1
Steampunk Fortnight
Steampunk Fortnight Giveaway: New Books from Pyr
Tor.com
Thu Oct 21, 2010 3:27pmFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket 9 SFF Duos That Bring Out the Best (and Worst) in Each Other 44 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket French Fantasy Trilogy Ewilan’s Quest Is Being Turned Into an Animated Series 3 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 3 hours ago
- Alan Brown Make Peace, Not War: Deathworld by Harry Harrison 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Gearbreakers, Zoe Hana Mikuta’s Upcoming YA Mecha Novel Debut, Will Be a Movie 4 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Thor Gets to Meet Some of Loki’s Old (Pirate!) Flames in New Series From Serial Box 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight
- Is There Such a Thing as Too Goth? — Everil Worrell’s “The Canal”
- 5 Wonderous Wonderlands and the Lasting Impact of Lewis Carrol
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 5)
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
Recent Comments
- Scott Smith on The Star Trek Community Pays Tribute to Aron Eisenberg 1 min ago
- RogerPavelle on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Eight 4 mins ago
- BonHed on Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 6 mins ago
- rpresser on 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 11 mins ago
- philippa on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 14 mins ago
- Tim Cunningham on Five SFF Books Written Collaboratively 20 mins ago
- tbutler on 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 24 mins ago
- Sonofthunder on Kevin Feige is Developing a Star Wars Film and It Better Be Rogue Squadron 27 mins ago
- AndyLove on 5 Atomic War Films That Are Fun for the Whole Family 29 mins ago
- MByerly on 6 SFF Restaurants and Bars We Want to Visit 30 mins ago