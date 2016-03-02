Catherynne M. Valente's fifth and final book in the Fairyland series, The Girl Who Raced Fairyland All the Way Home, comes out March 1st from Feiwel & Friends—and we want to send you a set of all five books! This final book in the New York Times-bestselling Fairyland series finds September accidentally crowned the Queen of Fairyland. But there are others who believe they have a fair and good claim on the throne, so there is a Royal Race—whoever wins will seize the crown.