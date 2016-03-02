Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Girl Who Raced Fairyland All the Way Home
The Complete Fairyland Sweepstakes!
Catherynne M. Valente's fifth and final book in the Fairyland series, The Girl Who Raced Fairyland All the Way Home, comes out March 1st from Feiwel & Friends—and we want to send you a set of all five books! This final book in the New York Times-bestselling Fairyland series finds September accidentally crowned the Queen of Fairyland. But there are others who believe they have a fair and good claim on the throne, so there is a Royal Race—whoever wins will seize the crown.